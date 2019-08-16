GM Will Give You $2,500 off a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro If You're Switching From a Ford Mustang

Recent quarterly sales reports showed some bleak news for the Chevrolet Camaro, which saw a substantial decrease during the second quarter of 2019. But rubbing salt in the wound is the fact that the Camaro’s archrival, the Ford Mustang, continues to be the best-selling model in the segment. In an attempt to hit Ford where it hurts most, Chevrolet is offering some steep discounts and incentives directly to current Ford Mustang owners in hopes that they find their way into a 2020 Camaro.

GMAuthority reports that the discounts can go as high as $2,500 through the month of August, specifically for Ford Mustang owners looking to hop into something new. The qualifying statutes involve current owners or lessees of Ford Mustangs who’ve had their cars for at 30 days or more, while other non-Mustang owners can benefit from up to $500 of cash allowance.

These sort of incentives, also known as conquest deals, aren’t a rare thing in the car industry, as we reported earlier that Jaguar is taking direct aim at Tesla owners to get them into the I-Pace all-electric crossover.

With the current generation Chevrolet Camaro, reception has been a bit hit or miss, despite it being the best-driving Camaro yet. Many have expressed love or hate reactions to its exterior styling, which is likely a large reason why its sales lag behind the Mustang. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see if this deal is enough to sway current 'Stang owners and if the incentive is enough to get those to look past the Camaro’s polarizing looks.