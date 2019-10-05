Listen to This 1,143-HP 2018 Ford Mustang GT With Twin-Turbos Assault a Dyno
This power will soon be available in a plug-and-play kit from Fathouse Fabrications in Indiana.
The main reason why modders and tuners love the Ford Mustang is because of how receptive the platform is to upgrades, especially in the power department. Independent firm Fathouse Fabrications out of Martinsville, Indiana is proving this once again and released a video of a freshly built 2018 Ford Mustang GT that produces nearly 1,200 wheel horsepower and 963 pound-feet of torque. As you'd expect, this thing is gnarly.
The clip includes the Fathouse Fab team performing a dyno session with its soon-to-be-released 1250R twin-turbocharged tuning package. According to its latest test, when running E-85 fuel, Mustangs equipped with the kit can produce more than twice the power of a stock Shelby GT350.
The kit includes a set of custom turbochargers with all the precision welded piping and running gear needed for a plug-and-play fitment. The shop will also take care of installation and provide in-house dyno tuning to make sure everything is operating as intended.
When all is said and done, customer cars should be producing more than enough power to take home some bragging rights at the strip—as long as they can get traction, of course.
If you don't happen to own a current-generation “S550” Ford Mustang, the firm also boasts a plethora of kits and modifications for many other muscle and sports cars. Fathouse Fab is famous for its eight-second Shelby GT350 builds and it also offers performance upgrades for the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Charger, and even newer Subaru WRX and STIs.
h/t: Road and Track
- RELATEDHennessey Upgrade Bumps 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to Colossal 1,200-HP MarkJust in case the standard car's output of 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of twist just isn't enough for you.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Pack Review: Not Quite GT Lite, But Still a HitIt doesn't hit the same notes, but this hotted-up four-cylinder is more about the Mustang's future than its roots.READ NOW
- RELATEDQuench Your Need for Speed and Buy This 625-HP Ford Mustang GT Camera CarThis might've been the best thing to come from 2014's film adaptation of the popular video game franchise.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Mustang With a Chevy Camaro Z/28 Front End Is a Cursed SightMustaro? Camstang?READ NOW
- RELATEDSomeone Is Dropping a 1,000-HP Hellephant Hemi Engine in a Jeep GladiatorYoutube personality TheStradman is ditching his Gladiator's lowly V-6 in favor of the supercharged 7.0-liter V-8.READ NOW