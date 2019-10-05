Listen to This 1,143-HP 2018 Ford Mustang GT With Twin-Turbos Assault a Dyno

This power will soon be available in a plug-and-play kit from Fathouse Fabrications in Indiana.

By Chris Chin
2018 Ford Mustang 1250R Twin Turbo Dyno - YouTube Oct 2019
YouTube - Fathouse Fabrications

The main reason why modders and tuners love the Ford Mustang is because of how receptive the platform is to upgrades, especially in the power department. Independent firm Fathouse Fabrications out of Martinsville, Indiana is proving this once again and released a video of a freshly built 2018 Ford Mustang GT that produces nearly 1,200 wheel horsepower and 963 pound-feet of torque. As you'd expect, this thing is gnarly.

The clip includes the Fathouse Fab team performing a dyno session with its soon-to-be-released 1250R twin-turbocharged tuning package. According to its latest test, when running E-85 fuel, Mustangs equipped with the kit can produce more than twice the power of a stock Shelby GT350.

The kit includes a set of custom turbochargers with all the precision welded piping and running gear needed for a plug-and-play fitment. The shop will also take care of installation and provide in-house dyno tuning to make sure everything is operating as intended.

When all is said and done, customer cars should be producing more than enough power to take home some bragging rights at the strip—as long as they can get traction, of course.

If you don't happen to own a current-generation “S550” Ford Mustang, the firm also boasts a plethora of kits and modifications for many other muscle and sports cars. Fathouse Fab is famous for its eight-second Shelby GT350 builds and it also offers performance upgrades for the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Charger, and even newer Subaru WRX and STIs.

h/t: Road and Track

