Listen to This 1,143-HP 2018 Ford Mustang GT With Twin-Turbos Assault a Dyno

The kit includes a set of custom turbochargers with all the precision welded piping and running gear needed for a plug-and-play fitment. The shop will also take care of installation and provide in-house dyno tuning to make sure everything is operating as intended.

When all is said and done, customer cars should be producing more than enough power to take home some bragging rights at the strip—as long as they can get traction, of course.

If you don't happen to own a current-generation “S550” Ford Mustang, the firm also boasts a plethora of kits and modifications for many other muscle and sports cars. Fathouse Fab is famous for its eight-second Shelby GT350 builds and it also offers performance upgrades for the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Charger, and even newer Subaru WRX and STIs.

