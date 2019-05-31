Crashed 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Fastback Tribute Car Hits eBay

One person's trash can always be another person's treasure, as is the case with one of the most recent eBay ads to surface. It features a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback which, unfortunately, is in a rather sad state after a collision extensively damaged both the front- and rear-end of the vehicle.

At first glance, the for-sale 1966 Ford Mustang appears to be a true Shelby GT350, which would’ve likely saddened many a Mustang or Shelby fan. But after sifting through the details of the eBay ad, the powers of the internet and the hugely active fanbases contacted the seller to reveal that this specific car is not an official GT350 example, but rather a near fool-proof tribute model.

Damage and faux history aside, it looks like it was a very solid replica. From the Shelby GT350 alloys, the engine’s air filter housing, the interior exterior color theme, even down to the Shelby side-sill kick plates and the Shelby placards, which all look factory. When the VIN number was shared and found to be off a Mustang that wasn't a true Shelby, the seller later updated the ad to say that this car thankfully is not one of the few genuine and revered GT350s out there.

Despite its unofficial status, the eBay ad as of this writing has accumulated over 70 bids, topping out at $50,000. That seems like a steep asking price for something that isn’t the real thing and with this much damage.

Additionally, the seller confirmed that this ’66 Fastback comes with the 289 cubic-inch—or 4.7-liter—Windsor V-8 coupled to a three-speed automatic. What isn't clear is if this tribute car has the full-fledged Shelby-modified 289 cu in V-8 or if it’s the standard “HiPo” version from the Mustang Fastback of that year.

Knowing how active the Ford Mustang and Shelby communities are, there is someone out there who'd undoubtedly be willing to take this car on as a restoration project to restore it to its former glory. But is it worthy of its auction price, despite not being a legitimate Shelby GT350 example?