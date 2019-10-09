2020 Ford Mustang R-Spec Is Australia's 700-HP Shelby GT500 Alternative

Over the summer, Ford declared that it had no plans to sell the most powerful Mustang in the marque's history—the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 —in Australia. The land that gave us the word "hoon" couldn't stand for that and devised its own answer to the GT500, which it calls the Mustang R-Spec.

The R-Spec wouldn't be a competitor to the GT500 without enough horsepower to reverse the Earth's rotation, so Ford Australia will answer the Shelby by installing a Ford Performance Roush 2650 supercharger kit in every Mustang R-Spec. They haven't officially stated how much power R-Specs will make, but Roush says that this same kit will kick the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 up to a mighty 700 horsepower and 610 pound-feet of torque.

All that power gushes to the rear wheels through, thankfully, a six-speed manual gearbox (the GT500's 10-speed automatic is nowhere to be seen). As this makes the Mustang's rear end even livelier than usual, Ford Australia will also fit the R-Spec with a MagneRide Handling Pack, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a big old rear spoiler for maximum stability at the speeds easily attained with 700 horses.