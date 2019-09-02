Hennessey Upgrade Bumps 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to Colossal 1,200-HP Mark
Just in case the standard car's output of 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of twist just isn't enough for you.
Although the hot and new 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 isn’t available at dealers just yet, that didn’t stop famous Texas tuning firm Hennessey from sharing its soon-to-be-available upgrades for the flagship muscle car. That is, if the GT500’s supercharged V-8, the most powerful stock supercharged eight-cylinder ever fitted to a factory production car with 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of twist, just isn’t enough for you right out of the box.
Hennessey released details on its available upgrade options, which are tiered into three packages: the base Venom 850 kit, the midrange Venom 1000, and the flagship Venom 1200. The numbers correspond to the horsepower rating of each package.
Beginning with the base Venom 850 kit, the package includes improved breathers for the GT500's V-8 in the form of stainless-steel long tube exhaust headers, high-flow catalytic converters, a CNC-ported in-house supercharger with a pulley and belt upgrade, and a high-flow air intake system. Despite the seemingly modest “bolt-ons,” the result is a bump to 850 hp and 725 pound-feet, using 93 octane from Shell V-Power, as per Hennessey’s own testing.
Opt for the midrange Venom 1000 kit, and as indicated, you’ll get 1,000hp on the same fuel and 850 pound-feet thanks to a more intense 3.0-liter supercharger upgrade, a beefed-up intercooler, fuel system upgrades, and the same breathers as the Venom 850 package.
And the flagship Venom 1200 kit provides enough power to slow the Earth’s rotation: a whopping 1,200 hp and 1,000 pound-feet of twist on E85 or 109 octane racing fuel. With this kit, the folks at Hennessey swap out the supercharger arrangement for a twin-turbo setup with an uprated intercooler, fuel system, upgraded pistons and connecting rods, strengthened transmission, and upgraded intake and exhaust breathers.
All Venom packages come with serial-numbered dash and engine compartment plaques signed by John Hennessey himself along with professional installation, a thorough test drive consisting of 150 miles to confirm optimal function, and a limited one-year/12,000-mile warranty.
- RELATED2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Will Make 760 HP and 625 Pound-Feet of TorqueFord's new pony car is ready for the race track with supercar-level horsepower and a trick dual-clutch automatic transmission.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Pricing Leaked Online, Will Start at $73,995The 760-horsepower brute clocks in at about $12k more than its GT350 relative but right in line with the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Top Speed Will Be Limited to 180 MPHThe 700-horsepower super-muscle car will apparently be restricted to better focus on quarter-mile runs and road courses.READ NOW
- RELATEDHennessey Will Build You a Hellcat-Powered, 1,000-HP Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck for $200KIt was only a matter of time, really.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriving Hennessey's 1,000-HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: More Hell for the AWD HellcatAdding 300 horsepower to a 707-hp Hellcat Jeep, as it turns out, only makes a good thing better.READ NOW