Hennessey Upgrade Bumps 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to Colossal 1,200-HP Mark

Although the hot and new 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 isn’t available at dealers just yet, that didn’t stop famous Texas tuning firm Hennessey from sharing its soon-to-be-available upgrades for the flagship muscle car. That is, if the GT500’s supercharged V-8, the most powerful stock supercharged eight-cylinder ever fitted to a factory production car with 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of twist, just isn’t enough for you right out of the box.

Hennessey released details on its available upgrade options, which are tiered into three packages: the base Venom 850 kit, the midrange Venom 1000, and the flagship Venom 1200. The numbers correspond to the horsepower rating of each package.