The 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger Is Quicker Than an F-150 Raptor

Sadly for those of us on this side of the Atlantic Ocean,Ford won't be bringing its new Ranger Raptor pickup truck to market (at least for now). Instead, we're being teased by a factory-built off-roader that's lighter and more agile than the F-150-based Raptor while looking for ways to build our own version of the midsize machine. Handy enough, we do have an array of specialized performance companies that are more than happy to create souped-up renditions of the Ranger, much like the famous Texas-based tuner Hennessey Performance.

Starting with a stock Ford Ranger, the aftermarket curators upgrade the truck's suspension, engine, and more, resulting in an especially capable 4x4 that produces 360 horsepower and a healthy 440 pound-feet of torque. On pavement, that's good enough for a 4.9-second 0-60 time and 13.9-second quarter-mile run—fast enough to beat the big-boy Raptor in a drag race to 100 mph. Not bad for a 2.3-liter four-banger.