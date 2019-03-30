Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Owns This Hennessey-Tuned, V-8-Powered Ford VelociRaptor

Hennessey Performance Engineering knows its way around the Baja-conquering Ford Raptor. It's modified the truck in essentially every capacity from adding two extra wheels at the back to swapping out the current-gen's twin-turbo V-6 for a hearty V-8. The latter appealed to former WWE star and current mega-celebrity Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who recently picked up a truck of his own from the Texas-bred tuner—and it's a looker.

Coated in stellar baby blue and treated to a host of exterior upgrades including upsized wheels and tires along with a new front bumper, Johnson's VelociRaptor is all but factory stock. Arguably, it looks better than the already-handsome Raptor offered by Ford and one thing's for sure: it sounds infinitely better.

While we aren't ones to hate on the Raptor's 450-horsepower, 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V-6, it leaves a bit to be desired in terms of aural amusement. Hennessey has fixed that issue by swapping in a supercharged, 5.0-liter, Coyote V-8 that now makes a mountainous 557 horsepower and 449 pound-feet of torque. It's been dyno-tuned by the crew who built it and is set to run seven pounds of boost through the top-mounted blower. Not only that, Hennessey has managed to pair the truck's new V-8 with its existing 10-speed automatic transmission, making for optimum power and quick shifts when it counts.