Ford Bronco and Ranger Raptors Get 25 Percent More Torque in New Factory Tune

A stock Ford Ranger Raptor, at list price, is one of the best deals in factory performance right now. Bronco Raptor shines in its own ways, too. But you can now improve either one dramatically for very little money. Ford Performance just dropped an OEM tune that adds huge power without messing with factory warranties, and it looks like a great deal.

Ford Performance Tunes for 3.0 EcoBoost Raptors

These numbers and purchase links are from Ford’s release:

Ranger Raptor Calibration : Torque jumps from 430 to 536 lb.-ft., while horsepower increases from 405 to 455

: Torque jumps from 430 to 536 lb.-ft., while horsepower increases from 405 to 455 Bronco Raptor Calibration : Torque increases from 440 to 536 lb.-ft. and horsepower climbs from 418 to 455

: Torque increases from 440 to 536 lb.-ft. and horsepower climbs from 418 to 455 Both: Improved throttle response, re-optimized transmission shift schedule

Ford

The MSRP for this tune is $825 (also buyable with Ford Pass Rewards points) on either truck, and you can get a 20% discount if you go to Ford’s Raptor Rally in Utah on Sept. 21. A three-year, 36,000-mile Ford Performance Parts warranty applies if you get it installed at a Ford dealer or ASE/Red Seal certified tech.

Both the Ranger and Bronco Raptors share the same 3.0-liter six-cylinder EcoBoost engine. The F-150 Raptor runs a 3.5-liter V6 with a different output, that truck’s not part of this update.

That’s an absolute screaming deal. I spent about $500 for aftermarket tuning hardware and software to use on my Civic, and another $300 getting it optimized by a professional tuner to net, like, 10 horsepower in the mid-range. My setup’s not really directly comparable, but still, adding about 100 lb-ft of torque and up to 50 hp for under $1,000, with factory-approved equipment, is a no-brainer for enthusiasts.

This M-12655-F Pro-Cal 4 delivery tool is used to upload the tune to a Ford truck. It’s included with the purchase. Ford



Ford promises that these tunes will maintain reliability, but, like my grandmother says: A candle that burns brighter dies sooner. It’s totally possible that Raptors will perform for years and many thousands of miles with this tune on it, but, I think it’s fair to say engine wear and fuel burn will increase at least a little bit with this much of an output increase.

There are no official mpg-claim adjustments on Ford’s site yet, but I did reach out to ask how fuel economy might be affected. If you drive with a light foot and stay out of boost, you can probably get away with a minimal economy penalty.

One asterisk we haven’t gotten to yet is that this tune will only be 49-state legal. Raptors registered in California won’t be able to legally run it. That’s a bummer since California is one of the few states where you can use the power and performance of a Raptor. But you can still have plenty of fun with the factory tune.

Raptors at Ford’s off-road school in Utah. Andrew P. Collins

I have yet to drive a modern Bronco but the Ranger Raptor impressed me when I test-drove it on and off-road. It’s a super-fun rally machine right out of the box with a really impressive suite of engineering features and some cool design elements. I don’t think it needs this kind of power bump, but it’s a sweet option for owners who want to go faster. Or a great way to not-so-subtly revive your truck after you’ve had it a few years and start getting bored.

