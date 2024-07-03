2025 Land Rover Defender Octa: Britain’s 626-HP Answer to the Word ‘Raptor’

The most capable, most extreme Defender to ever come from the factory is here, and it’s called the 2025 Land Rover Defender Octa.

Based on the 110 (that’s the four-door, medium-sized one), the high-performance Defender is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 making 626 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque paired to an eight-speed auto. Torque is increased to 590 lb-ft with Dynamic Launch Mode turned on, and the truck gets from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and hits a top speed of 155 mph. Yep—155 mph and 60 in under four. In a Defender.

Jaguar Land Rover

According to JLR’s press release, it’s called the Octa for reasons related to diamonds and how strong they are, or something. But all you need to know is: think Raptor, but British. Naturally, there are a bunch of reworked chassis parts upping the Defender’s off-road cred including longer and tougher wishbones, as well as unique active dampers with separate accumulators. Bigger Brembo brakes help rein in the increased power while an entire network of hydraulically interlinked active dampers keeps the thing stable.

The Octa is lifted by 1.1 inches, tracks are 2.7 inches wider, and fenders are beefier. New bumpers allow for better approach and departure angles, while the underbody has been further protected. As a result, the Defender Octa can ford up to 3.3 feet of water, deeper than any other production Defender before it. The Octa also happens to have the quickest steering ratio ever fitted to a factory Defender. There’s a new Octa “performance-focused off-road” driving mode that unlocks its full sand-destroying potential in addition to anti-lock braking and an off-road launch mode.

Jaguar Land Rover

As another Defender superlative, the 33-inch all-terrain Goodyears specifically developed for this vehicle are the biggest factory Defender tires to date. Inside, new performance seats keep front occupants in place while integrating something called “Body and Soul Seat audio technology” that apparently lets you feel your music in addition to hearing it.

The 2025 Land Rover Defender Octa will start at $153,475, but the first-year-exclusive Edition One will cost $169,275 and be painted in exclusive Faroe Green.

Jaguar Land Rover

