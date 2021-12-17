The Land Rover Defender Trophy Off-Road Competition Is a Mental and Physical Workout

The Car Bibles crew has been out and about a lot lately. Over the last few days, Peter Nelson reported from Land Rover's Defender Trophy competition with some cool POV video to bring you into the action. Back in Ohio, Kevin Williams has begun a big electric car test to see how hard it is to get around in an EV without home charging.

We've also got some hot takes on the increasingly digital future and a little retrospective on the era of pop-up headlights.