Porsche Giveaway Winner Wrecks Free 911 GT3 RS Speeding on Mountain Road

Some car giveaways are shady, no doubt, but others help gearheads get their dream rides that they’d never be able to own otherwise. The apparel company Tuner Cult has gifted more than a few of those, including a 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS that a Nevada man won last September along with $50,000 cash. It looks like that purple P-car met its tragic end last week, though, as the Storey County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of it in a ditch off the side of a mountain road.

Local law enforcement issued a press release with details of the incident that occurred last Friday, March 28. They report that the Porsche was going 80 to 85 mph in a 45 mph zone on State Route 341, also known as Geiger Grade Road. The driver apparently swerved to avoid another car while speeding on the mountain road, nailing a guardrail and eventually landing far down a dirt embankment with the 911 still on its wheels.

As you can tell from this Google Earth screenshot, Geiger Grade Road is mighty twisty, with a steep dropoff just waiting for drivers to make a mistake. It features a ton of elevation change and blind corners, whether you’re running up the hill or down it. That can spell trouble for any driver, especially in a performance car like the 500-horsepower 911 GT3 RS, and doubly so when there’s traffic involved.

“The Storey County Sheriff’s Office reminds all motorists that Gieger Grade [sic] is not a racetrack,” the press release reads. “Gieger Grade [sic] is a steep, winding mountain road. For your safety, and the safety of others, follow all traffic laws, including speed limits.”

The sheriff’s office noted that the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence as well as possession of a firearm while intoxicated. They mentioned the 32-year-old’s name, which matches that of the man who won Tuner Cult’s giveaway last summer. The car matches the description as well. He was reportedly transferred to Storey County Detention Facility after being arrested.

As for the car, the damage is extensive. The rear glass is busted out, exposing the roll cage that’s painted to match. The engine cover looks busted, the front and rear bumpers were ripped off upon impact, and every exterior light was busted out. I’m sure there’s more that you can’t see in the two pictures posted by the Storey County Sheriff’s Office, so it’s likely safe to assume the GT3 RS is a total loss.

It was at least a $175,000 car, too, as similar models listed on DuPont Registry start around there and go up to nearly a quarter-million dollars.

