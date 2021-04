Bet You Can’t Tell This Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Really a Replica Built on a Boxster

One of the quickest ways to get ostracized from the car community is to build a fake supercar and try to pass it off as the real deal. Being forthright about your Faux-rrari, however, will often lead people to cut you some slack, especially if your replica is as faithful as they come. For that reason, we're inclined not to condemn, but to applaud Facebook user Paul Lucas, whose 2005 Porsche Boxster with a built-from-scratch body could pass for a real 911 GT3 RS.

Lucas revealed the car in a post on the Facebook group Modified Porsches, where he explained the car was his third stab at a replica supercar. Previously, Lucas says, he had built a V6-swapped Toyota MR2 Spyder with the body of a Ferrari F430, and another GT3 replica based on a first-generation Boxster, the 986. For his second GT3 conversion, however, he upgraded his donor car to a pre-facelift 987, from whose body almost nothing would remain stock.