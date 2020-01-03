Is This Ferrari F355-Bodied Toyota MR2 an Abomination or Art?

If there's one thing the majority of car culture agrees on, it's that trying to pass off a kit car as a real supercar is disgraceful. Faux-rraris impress the kind of person you don't want in your life, and embarrass you in front of the people whom you do. It's better to forego pretense, and enjoy the cars we have for what they, rather than chase the unfulfilling abstraction that is social status—real or otherwise.

With that in mind, what would you think of a dupercar that didn't try to obscure its origins? What if instead of presenting itself as one of Maranello's finest, a kit Ferrari came out and admitted that it is, in fact, a Toyota?