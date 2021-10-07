Homebuilt Replica of Toyota’s Canceled MR2 Rally Car Finally Goes Racing

Group B rally racing's collapse also brought down its successor category, the more prototype-oriented Group S, and all the cars meant to race in it. One of them was Toyota's MR2-based 222D, an all-wheel-drive rally version with a unique widebody and a larger, 2.0-liter turbo engine. Now, 35 years after the fact, dedicated MR2 owner Wim Hapers has successfully built a replica of the obscure car and sent it racing despite crippling chronic health issues.

We first learned of Hapers' work from his project's Facebook page back in 2017, when he was nearing completion of his first handbuilt 222D replica body. As outlined in a recent progress update, Hapers' health took a negative turn, leaving him unable to work. To stay afloat, he had to sell almost everything he owned, from his home and workshop to his tools, and even a TRD-2000GT replica he had made himself. That would have meant even his near-complete 222D had to go, but a good friend offered to hang onto the project until his health improved.