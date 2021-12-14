This Electrified Toyota Concept Sure Seems like a New MR2

The concept, which is not explicitly called an MR2, is unlike anything Toyota makes today. Featuring large front air intakes, GR branding, and what is at least implied to be a removable top, it certainly looks the part of a small mid-engined sports car. Hopefully, assuming all of this new drivetrain technology is light enough, it will also drive like one.
We've reached out to Toyota in an attempt to get more details about the vehicle, but until the automaker drops an official announcement, we won't likely hear much more about this car aside from leaks. In the meantime, we can rest easy knowing that at the very least, we have one more sporty Toyota coming to the U.S.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com.