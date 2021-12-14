This Electrified Toyota Concept Sure Seems like a New MR2

What they made clear is that every car Toyota previewed is more sustainable than the current combustion vehicles the company produces now. However, not all of its future vehicles are necessarily BEVs, especially in the case of GR-branded vehicles. Toyota's Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato said, "For Gazoo Racing, like we talked about [the] hydrogen engine... Motorsports is going to be the starting line to look into the possibility of the carbon-neutral fuels."

Even if the speculated MR2 is a full BEV though, which wasn't explicitly counted out, the automaker's CEO—who we just spotted drifting a GR Yaris in a parking lot—says the company's sporty electric cars will be fun to drive. "We are at a point where a more safe, more fast driving, and a more fun to drive vehicle can be developed as an EV," Toyoda told the media, noting things haven't always been this way.

Toyota has been spotted testing solid-state batteries, which promise lighter and more compact energy storage for BEVs, as well as hydrogen combustion engines. Either of these technologies, or perhaps combustion engines that run on synthetic fuels, could be used in a potential future MR2. Any other details can only be gathered visually, however.