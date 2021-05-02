Toyota’s Hydrogen-Powered Engine Sounds Pretty Damn Good

The hashtag #savethemanuals has been a battle cry for years now as enthusiasts claw back the option to shift their own gears, thank you very much. The next cause célèbre could be “Save the Exhaust Note!” as electric vehicles gain ground with a spaceship-like whine.

Toyota is jumping into the fray, releasing a video that highlights the sound of its hydrogen-powered engine. Hosting the powerplant is a modified Corolla Sport with a turbo three-banger; it's currently preparing for the Super Taikyu Series' 24-hour event at Fuji in a few weeks (May 21-23). The Corolla sounds remarkably similar to a gas-powered engine, making my rumbling-engine-loving heart go pitter-patter.