Toyota Built a Limited Number of Widebody MR2s in the ’90s, and Now’s Your Chance to Buy One

Considering its resemblance to the Ferrari 348, the second-generation Toyota MR2 (or SW20) isn't totally undeserving of its "poor man's Ferrari" nickname. Writing it off as such, though, glossed over the fact that moneyed MR2 buyers didn't have to turn to Ferrari for their high-performance fix. In the late '90s, if you had an MR2 and Ferrari money, but any sense of individuality, you didn't buy an F355. You phoned up your local TRD distributor and asked for one of Toyota's rare factory MR2 widebody conversions, the TRD-2000GT.

These conversions were offered in the wake of the 1998 JGTC season, which saw Team Taisan-run, MR2-based TRD-2000GTs win the GT300 class at every race but one. To celebrate, Toyota's specialty production division Technocraft offered a handful of lookalike conversions, which at the time were arguably the most exotic-looking cars Toyota had ever sold to the public.