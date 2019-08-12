For Sale: Military-Issued 1968 Jeep 'Five-Quarter' Dump Truck Is the Ultimate American Workhorse

The truck maintains a certain aesthetic that can be attributed to the era in which it was designed, when America was largely an industrial nation. Its no-frills attitude is juxtaposed by a red-and-white paint job and the cabin features beige, black, and little else. A lengthy list of modifications, including 5.88:1 differentials and a Warn winch, don't distract from its character but instead make it all the more adept at getting the job done without fuss.

It's in good condition, though it features a few scratches and dings—enough to encourage you to actually use the thing instead of letting it sit in a barn. The five-digit odometer reads 97,000 miles but it supposedly stopped turning once the Chevy engine was swapped in some 30,000 miles ago.

As of Monday, there's still a week to go before this Jeep heads off to its new home. It's worth keeping an eye on if you're interested in adding a bonafide classic to your collection—one that'll get you wherever, whenever.