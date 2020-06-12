U.S. Mahindra Roxor Sales Blocked as Jeep Wins Legal Fight

Indian manufacturer Mahindra has been roughed up by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in court once more due to legal tension surrounding its Roxor side-by-side. As we've covered over the past three years, FCA has been pursuing a stop-sale order of the utility vehicle as it closely resembles its classic Jeep CJ models in six key areas. A judge supported Jeep's claims in November 2019 and now, the United States International Trade Commission has issued a similar ruling that spells bad news for Mahindra.

As Bloomberg first reported, the ITC announced the ruling via its website in a multi-page summary. Within the case documents, the commission confirmed that the Roxor was too similar in dress to Jeeps of yore and placed a limited exclusion order on Mahindra's infringing products. Likewise, a cease and desist was placed upon Mahindra & Mahindra Limited as well as Mahindra North America.

Fiat Chrysler has previously claimed in court that the Roxor was a “nearly identical copy” of its Jeep, down to the slots on its grille—older Roxors had four and a half while Jeeps have seven. Mahindra combated this argument by saying since the Roxor is strictly an off-road vehicle, that there's no way it could infringe on Jeep sales. Likewise, it touts different powertrain options like a three-cylinder turbodiesel, a new transmission, and a boxed steel frame that wasn't available on classic CJs.