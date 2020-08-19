The New Mahindra Thar Is What the Original Jeep Once Was

In terms of technology and versatility, the 2020 Mahindra Thar is a significant step up from the Indian company's previous offerings. However, you may have also noticed that Mahinda's new flagship continues its journey as a total Jeep lookalike. That's by no accident since Mahindra knows that when its customers think of a compact 4x4 vehicle, they envision the shape of the classic Jeep CJ variants they've been producing and upgrading under license since 1947. The new Thar is as authentic in India as the Wrangler at Moab, even if that's not the term the legal team of the now Jeep-owning Stellantis would use.

Costing half as much as a new Wrangler and aimed at a completely different yet massive audience, the Thar combines a smaller footprint with all the tech you need on and off the paved roads with nothing you don't. What chief product head of the Thar division of Mahindra Naveen Chopra calls "a beast" is a four-wheel-drive SUV with a shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case, electronic braking lock for maximum torque to the gripping wheels, and an independent front suspension you won't find near a Wrangler, but more so on a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the new Ford Bronco.