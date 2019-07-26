1984 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Powered by LS1 V-8 Is the Perfect Mix of Classy and Rowdy

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer always lived up to its name, especially with its properly old-school woodgrain trim. Few vintage off-roaders exude quite the same level of class as the Grand Wagoneer. As a result, we took notice when a pristine 1984 example came up for sale on Bring a Trailer, complete with modern amenities like newer and improved cup holders, USB power outlets, and sound system. Oh, and a rowdy LS1 V-8 engine transplanted from a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette under the hood.

The entire body was lifted off the frame in 2017 so it could be sand-blasted, powder-coated, and most importantly, fitted with a 5.7-liter Chevrolet LS1 V-8 and the corresponding 4L60E automatic transmission. Heaven forbid you take a break from enjoying the ultimate comfort of the Grand Wagoneer's luxurious nutmeg leather interior to shift gears.