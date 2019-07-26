1984 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Powered by LS1 V-8 Is the Perfect Mix of Classy and Rowdy
Why yes, those incredible V-8 noises are coming from this immaculate woodgrain-sided classic Jeep.
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer always lived up to its name, especially with its properly old-school woodgrain trim. Few vintage off-roaders exude quite the same level of class as the Grand Wagoneer. As a result, we took notice when a pristine 1984 example came up for sale on Bring a Trailer, complete with modern amenities like newer and improved cup holders, USB power outlets, and sound system. Oh, and a rowdy LS1 V-8 engine transplanted from a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette under the hood.
The entire body was lifted off the frame in 2017 so it could be sand-blasted, powder-coated, and most importantly, fitted with a 5.7-liter Chevrolet LS1 V-8 and the corresponding 4L60E automatic transmission. Heaven forbid you take a break from enjoying the ultimate comfort of the Grand Wagoneer's luxurious nutmeg leather interior to shift gears.
Other recent work includes rebuilt axles, re-chromed bumpers, a custom exhaust, and new components throughout the braking and suspension systems.
This particular FSJ is an absurdly fancy lad. It wears a coat of gleaming Iris Blue paint underneath the faux woodgrain trim and rides on factory cast-aluminum wheels with '80s-appropriate whitewall tires.
The modern conveniences added to this truck continue on the inside, with an upgraded audio system, a Vintage Air air conditioner compressor, new suede headliner, and most importantly, a center console from a Ford Explorer that's been painted to match the leather interior. That's right: you get real cupholders in this thing, along with USB ports and a 12-volt charger.
Most importantly, this thing scoots. The videos with the listing show just how quick (and enjoyably loud) this brick is thanks to the engine swap.
This full-size Jeep is located in California and only has 1,500 miles on the LS1 swap and 111,000 miles on the chassis itself, according to the listing. At the time of this writing, however, the price has already been bid up to $31,000 with under five hours left in the auction. The full build specs and your chance to bid on it can be found on this listing as well.
If you don't get a hold of this beauty, you'll have to wait for the new Grand Wagoneer to come out, which should be neat, but nowhere near this retro-cool. Or you can simply build your own crazy custom Jeep. We love them all.
