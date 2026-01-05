Jeep Pulls Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe Hybrids From Website as Quiet Stop-Sale Drags on

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Over the holidays, an eagle-eyed reader named Steven tipped us off to the fact that Jeep has quietly removed the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler 4xe models from its online configurators. We knew that the plug-in hybrids had become the subject of a massive recall due to what the company describes as a manufacturing error that eventually grenaded quite a few customer cars. What we didn’t expect was that Stellantis would have to suspend production indefinitely, which now appears to be the case.

You can go to Jeep.com and see for yourself. The Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe have both disappeared from the “Electric & Hybrid” page, and there’s no Build & Price tool for the 2026 Wrangler 4xe at all. If you manage to weasel your way into the 2025 model year Wrangler or Grand Cherokee 4xe, their landing pages redirect you to their respective gas models—no hybrids to be found. Things get extra weird for off-road fans. As of the outgoing model year, the only way to configure a Grand Cherokee Trailhawk was with the 4xe powertrain.

The engine fire recall was formally announced in November, but buried deep in a separate notice to dealers, Stellantis included a few details that largely flew under the radar. For starters, Jeep had no fix on-hand for the issue, projecting instead that it would have a resolution in place by Q2 of 2026. And secondly, in the meantime, it imposed a stop-sale order on existing inventory.

Now, it appears that stop-sale has ballooned into a full-blown hiatus. Will it be temporary? Things are unclear.

A Jeep spokesperson provided the following statement to The Drive after our story originally published, “we can confirm for declared safety recalls as we currently have with certain Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler 4xe models, a stop sale is always enacted for any new vehicles on dealer lots as is standard practice. Once a remedy is in place with dealers, the stop-sale will lift immediately.”

It’s a bit odd that someone was tasked with spending time to strip the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe models from most of the Jeep consumer website along with the online build configuration tool given the situation seems to stem from a recall. What’s the fate of the plug-in hybrid 4xe models?

Anyone remember the last time Jeep declined to comment on the status of a 4xe? The Drive remembers.

This story was updated with an official comment from Jeep

