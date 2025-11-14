Stellantis Recalls Nearly 113,000 Jeeps Over Self-Destructing Turbo-Fours

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The four-cylinder engine used in the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe hybrids is at the center of a recall covering nearly 113,000 vehicles, per Stellantis and a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration bulletin. The risk is a loss of power and potentially even a fire in the engine bay.

The culprit, per the NHTSA report, is sand contamination during the block casting process, which left debris in engines. What’s especially glaring is that it seems Stellantis was manufacturing engines with this problem for nearly two years, as the report states that “the suspect vehicle population began on July 19, 2023, when production of Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs with suspect engines began, and concluded on March 3, 2025, when production of Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs with suspect engines ended.” It’s a similar story for Wrangler plug-in hybrids, though those covered an even wider production span of June 7, 2023, to March 4, 2025.

All told, this recall impacts 36,840 Grand Cherokee 4xes and 76,019 Wrangler 4xes across 2024 and 2025 model years. The risk is, of course, “catastrophic engine failure,” which the NHTSA warns can either result in a fire or “unexpected and unrecoverable loss of propulsion.” The only warning that such an event might be occurring is said to be a knocking noise from the engine compartment, or a warning lamp in the instrument cluster.

The report goes on to state that as of October 20 of this year, Stellantis was aware of “36 customer assistance records, 144 warranty claims, 36 fires, 50 loss-of-propulsion field reports, and 50 other service records potentially relating to this issue for all markets.” Additionally, three injuries were linked to the defect, but no accidents.

As far as a remedy for the situation, it appears we’re still in the early days. Stellantis’ official line is that a fix is “under development.” Naturally, all affected vehicles will ultimately be serviced, but owners are not expected to be notified by mail until December 29. In the meantime, the automaker recommends its customers avoid driving their vehicles and park outside. Coupled with the OTA update bricking issue from a few weeks back, it has certainly not been a great time to own a Jeep plug-in hybrid.

Got a tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com