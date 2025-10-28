Still No Hemi: 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gets Rowdy Hurricane I4 Instead

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The first Jeep Grand Cherokee was built in 1992. If you were a time-traveler who went back 33 years in the past to show everybody this new one, I genuinely don’t think they’d believe you. That’s because the Grand Cherokee is now a quasi-luxury 4×4 that not only offers a plug-in hybrid variant but also a new turbo four-cylinder that makes 162 horsepower per liter. A far cry from the original ZJ, to be sure.

Officially, the 2026 Grand Cherokee is still a fifth-generation WL model, just an updated version of it. The Hurricane 2.0-liter is truly the biggest news, and my brother-in-cars Andrew Collins spoke with the powerplant’s chief engineer to get the full scoop on it. Specifically, he asked the Jeep Man how they’ve created such a potent engine that they believe will reliably produce 324 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque without blowing up. It’s worth the read.

The 2026 Grand Cherokee adds three new paint options: Steel Blue, Fathom Blue, and Copper Shino (pictured above). Jeep Stellantis

When equipped with this brand-spanking-new engine, the Grand Cherokee can go 506 miles on a tank of gas and even tow 6,200 pounds (but not at the same time, of course). Both of those figures are class-leading. At a time when Stellantis is reintroducing the Hemi V8 in several places, I totally expected it to return to the Grand Cherokee lineup. Instead, Jeep went the opposite direction, much like it did with the extended-range EV powertrain in the new Grand Wagoneer.

Jeep reworked the Grand Cherokee’s interior to highlight a new 12.3-inch infotainment display as well as a 10.25-inch passenger screen that’s available on high-end models. And although I’ve never heard the 19-speaker McIntosh sound system myself, several of my colleagues say it’s one of the best premium options out there. These features define the top Summit trim, while the base Laredo and Limited models fill out the rest of the simplified lineup for 2026. The Grand Cherokee will still be available in long-wheelbase L spec as well.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk gets 470 lb-ft of torque. Jeep

For anybody who trusts the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 more than the 2.0-liter with Turbulent Jet Ignition—yes, really—they can still get a Laredo X with that engine. Or if you’d rather your newfangled tech come in electrified form, the 375-hp plug-in hybrid powertrain is available on the Limited, Trailhawk, and Summit models. An eight-speed transmission is standard, no matter which engine you go with.

Pricing is yet to be solidified, but expect the 2026 Grand Cherokee to cost more than the one it replaces. How much more it might cost is anyone’s guess, though.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com