Next-Gen Jeep Cherokee Coming Next Year, Won’t Be an EV ‘at First’

Jeep has its hands full at the moment, as it works to replace some of its aging models with new, possibly electrified ones. During a reveal event for the new Wagoneer S EV, the brand confirmed one of the items on its to-do list: launched a midsize SUV that will, in all likelihood, replace the departing Cherokee. Despite all the attention on all-electric propulsion, though, Jeep made it clear this next-gen crossover will stick with internal combustion. At least, at the jump.

While Jeep wouldn't outright name this prospective midsize SUV (though it told members of the media we "could probably guess what it will be called"), it did give a ballpark price of under $40,000. That's about where the outgoing Cherokee hovered—not to mention where the current two-row Grand Cherokee starts. When asked if this vehicle would be fully electric, Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa said "No. Not at the beginning."

There will, however, be more than one powertrain on offer—meaning that both internal combustion and hybrid versions may be available initially. "We will have a few options, as we said freedom of choice, we will deliver the market a few options," Filosa said.

The next-gen Cherokee certainly wouldn't need to fill an EV gap, as the company already has that domain covered for the next few years. In addition to the new Wagoneer S, Jeep is also working on the all-electric Recon and, according to Stellantis' CEO Carlos Tavares, a $25,000 EV that we'll see "very soon." It's worth highlighting that the latter wasn't mentioned during our session.

In the meantime, we have this midsize Jeep to look forward to, which Filosa said will begin production in the second half of 2025. It's safe to expect for the 2026 model year, then. And while Filosa has stated in the past that the Wagoneer S will remain strictly battery-electric, he's also hinted that the Recon's versatile platform should make a hybrid option feasible. "Freedom of choice" in powertrains, indeed.