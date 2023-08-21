Jeep Slammed With Recall of 340,000 SUVs Due to Software Issues

If your name is George, you might have been telling everyone this year that it's the summer of you. It certainly hasn't been the summer of Jeep, however, with the automaker bogged down with recall after recall. The latest raft of issues will see over 340,000 SUVs heading to Jeep dealers for updates.

As covered by Autoblog, Jeep has instituted a pair of recalls over software issues. Certain Jeep models have faulty software in the rear-view camera system, known as the Central Vision Processing/Park Assist Module. The flaw prevents the camera image from displaying on the screen, rendering the system useless. The problem affects the 2022-2023 Grand Cherokee, the 2021-2023 Grand Cherokee L, and the 2022-2024 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, for a full 162,713 units in total. As per the NHTSA report, Jeep believes 100% of the recall population is affected by the problem.

The pain doesn't end there, with the compact Jeep Compass also plagued by software issues. As per the NHTSA, 181,999 units from the 2022 and 2023 model years are affected by a problem in the Body Control Module's software, wherein the instrument cluster lighting cannot be adjusted. It may sound frivolous, but it raises the issue that drivers may not be able to clearly read the cluster under certain conditions.

Both recalls will involve trips to the dealership for software updates, with Jeep sending letters to notify customers from October 3. The issue would be far less hassle for Jeep had it implemented over-the-air updates instead. These recalls are just the latest headache for the company, too. Jeep already had to recall over 330,000 SUVs for suspension issues back in June, along with an airbag recall and steering column issues in May.

The costly recalls come amidst a difficult trading period for Jeep. More than half of the company's lineup was oversupplied in June, while even the diehard favorite Wrangler is having to tangle with stiff competition from the Ford Bronco. With average transaction prices for the company's vehicles exceeding $53,913 over the summer, it seems plausible that high pricing is tempering demand for the company's product.

In any case, Jeep's recall issues are a poignant reminder that it's often cheaper to build it right the first time. Here's hoping the issues are solved fast, lest we see a spate of Grand Cherokee owners flattening mailboxes while they reverse into the street with non-functional cameras. Even if that would be pretty funny.