2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: New Hybrid Packs the Most Power

One of America's best-selling two-row SUVs is finally rolling out a big generational update: the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. No, you're not imagining things—we've already seen and reviewed the new three-row 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, which Jeep decided to show off first, but that model is substantially larger in the back to accommodate the 6th and 7th seats. We've also already seen the two-row version in electrified 4xe guise at Stellantis' EV Day, but I digress. Now we're getting the full scoop on what's ahead for the long-running rugged SUV's ideal form: namely, a potent four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain.

To no one's surprise, Jeep's tried and true 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 is the Grand Cherokee's standard engine, offering the exact same performance as the outgoing model: 293 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Also unsurprisingly available is Jeep's 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which again offers 357 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque.

Jeep is putting something new on the menu for 2022, though: a plug-in hybrid. Following in the footsteps of other Jeeps, the PHEV version of the Grand Cherokee will sport "4xe" badging to signify its commitment to battery power. Just don't think for a second that "hybrid" means that this Grand Cherokee falls into the same class as an economy-focused crossover.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder combustion engine is used in conjunction with two electric motors. This combination generates a combined power output of 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, out-performing even the Jeep's 5.7-liter V8.

That's also more than enough to conquer the Rubicon Trail in the new Trailhawk-trimmed 4xe while in full-electric operation, according to Jeep, though a few new features like a class-exclusive sway bar disconnect and steel skid plates protecting the underbody electrical components certainly helped. And best of all? It can achieve that level of utility while offering 57 MPGe, 25 miles of all-electric range, and a total combined driving range of over 440 miles.