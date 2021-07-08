Here's Your First Look at the Two-Row Jeep Grand Cherokee

Revealed as part of Stellantis EV Day (which revealed an electric Doge muscle car ), the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will—being a PHEV—be capable of driving short distances on electric power alone. As Stellantis confirmed this morning, the Grand Cherokee 4xe will also pave the way for an eventual full-electric model, accounting for one of five such Jeeps coming by 2025 .

We've already driven the three-row 2021 Grand Cherokee L —the fifth generation of the famous American nameplate—and found it a compelling entry in the family-sized SUV market. But that's the long-wheelbase Grand Cherokee L, not the two-row model that'll probably be the volume seller. This morning, Jeep at last revealed just that, in the process confirming the SUV will gain a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variety, the Grand Cherokee 4xe.

Jeep has not yet disclosed any details on the Grand Cherokee 4xe's technical makeup or its availability—we don't yet know if the 4xe powertrain will be exclusive to the two-row as shown, or available on the larger L as well. It's also unclear which drivetrain will be utilized, though it seems reasonable to borrow the PHEV drive from the Wrangler 4xe, which combines a 2.0-liter turbo engine with twin electric motors to generate 375 horsepower. More importantly, a 17-kWh battery pack offers a short full-electric driving range of up to 25 miles.

Far more will be offered by the eventual EV variant, though with that vehicle as far as four years out, it's not likely everyone will wait so long to secure themselves a silently creeping Jeep.

