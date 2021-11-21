Here’s Why Jeep Launched a Three-Row Grand Cherokee First This Time

This is what it might have felt like for the Jeep design and engineering team when the company was moving ahead with a complete redesign of the classic Jeep Grand Cherokee and added a three-row version of the GC at the same time.

Imagine you’re a general contractor commissioned to oversee the build of a two-bedroom house for a couple and it’s coming along swimmingly. Then suddenly, your client decides they also need a three-bedroom house, but the two houses must be built simultaneously with mostly the same components because the construction crew has a specific set of tools, and they have to stay on budget. Oh, and now they want the three-bedroom house first.

Clearly, the three-row SUV market is hot. It’s so hot that Jeep decided to launch the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L before the two-row Grand Cherokee because the market demanded an entry in that segment from the automaker. As a result, the design and engineering team were tasked with adjusting the entire timeline. And they knew it was necessary.

“Seventy-five percent of the market is made up of three-row SUVs,” says Jeep Chief Engineer Tom Seel. “If we wanted to grow our market, we had to compete with a three-row vehicle too.”

By design, the GC and GCL share forward doors. In fact, it’s the same car from the B-pillar forward, Seel says. The team was in the process of moving forward with the two-door design when it was decided the three-row would take the lead in the launch process. It wasn’t the easiest path to take, even with the body and component similarities.