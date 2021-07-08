Five Electric Jeeps Are Coming by 2025
Jeep's new slogan reads: “Zero Emission Freedom."
When you think of Jeep, you think of off-road-ready utilitarian SUVs with that iconic slat-grille and removable doors. But soon, you'll be able to add "electric" to that list too, because Jeep's commitment to being green no longer means hitting the trail—it means transitioning to electrified vehicles and manufacturing a full EV. And it's happening sooner than you might think, too.
Jeep announced Thursday that it will offer five fully electric vehicles by 2025, one for each one of its major product lines (including Wagoneer).
Jeep's parent company held Stellantis EV Day 2021 on Thursday, where the future of propulsion was discussed for all brands under the Stellantis umbrella. According to Jeep's CEO, Christian Meunier, the off-road lifestyle brand is following suit with the rest of the Stellantis lineup and committing to an electrified future with its own new marketing tagline: "Zero Emission Freedom."
"In 2025 we will have zero-emissions 4xe Jeep in every segment," said Meunier.
Meunier says that this commitment covers five total segments, and also notes that it will offer "4xe" branding beginning with its four best-selling vehicles: the Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade—all of which already have 4xe branding in the U.S. or Europe—as well as the Grand Cherokee. It also notes that the Wagoneer brand extension will offer electrification as well, bringing the total covered segments to five.
In May 2021, the Wrangler 4xe was the top-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in the U.S., a figure which Meunier notes when estimating that around 70 percent of its sales will be electrified. It's quite a bold prediction given that 2021 is already halfway finished.
Jeep sees its branding as emotional and values its proud past, so straying true to the merits of what makes a Jeep a Jeep is incredibly important. Powertrain aside, the brand is still focusing on a very lifestyle-focused product lineup.
The presentation also touted its solar-powered charging stations and mentions a myriad of new tech that it hopes to integrate into future models, including Peer-to-Peer charging, biometrics, the ability to pair with drones, and off-road autonomy.
Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: rob@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDElectric Ram 1500 Pickup Truck Coming in 2024Ram will offer electric solutions in each of its segments by 2030, which might soon also include the midsize truck category.READ NOW
-
RELATEDJeep Rolls Out Factory Lift Kit for Plug-In Hybrid Wrangler 4xeIt's the first-ever PHEV to get a lift, according to the brand.READ NOW
-
RELATED2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Review: The Perfect One-Car Garage for Off-RoadersThe same amount of torque as the V8-powered Rubicon 392, but with fuel costs that actually make sense for a daily driver.READ NOW
-
RELATED2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 50 MPGe, 25 Miles of Electric Range, and Plenty of Low-End TorqueBefore we have our hefty Wrangler Rubicon 392 cake, here's a spicy salad.READ NOW
-
RELATEDPlug-In Hybrid Jeep Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade Will Wear New '4xe' NameplateThe trio of electrified Jeep models will drop next week at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show.READ NOW