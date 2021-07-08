Five Electric Jeeps Are Coming by 2025

Jeep announced Thursday that it will offer five fully electric vehicles by 2025, one for each one of its major product lines (including Wagoneer).

When you think of Jeep, you think of off-road-ready utilitarian SUVs with that iconic slat-grille and removable doors. But soon, you'll be able to add "electric" to that list too, because Jeep's commitment to being green no longer means hitting the trail—it means transitioning to electrified vehicles and manufacturing a full EV. And it's happening sooner than you might think, too.

Jeep's parent company held Stellantis EV Day 2021 on Thursday, where the future of propulsion was discussed for all brands under the Stellantis umbrella. According to Jeep's CEO, Christian Meunier, the off-road lifestyle brand is following suit with the rest of the Stellantis lineup and committing to an electrified future with its own new marketing tagline: "Zero Emission Freedom."

"In 2025 we will have zero-emissions 4xe Jeep in every segment," said Meunier.

Meunier says that this commitment covers five total segments, and also notes that it will offer "4xe" branding beginning with its four best-selling vehicles: the Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade—all of which already have 4xe branding in the U.S. or Europe—as well as the Grand Cherokee. It also notes that the Wagoneer brand extension will offer electrification as well, bringing the total covered segments to five.