Behold the 165-HP Fiat 500 Abarth 595 Pista We Won't Be Getting in the US
Just as the 500 leaves us, Europe gets another feisty hatch with an oversized turbo, active exhaust, and Koni suspension with selective damping.
While the Fiat 500, Cabrio, and hot Abarth variants will be saying goodbye to the U.S. market come 2020, the rest of the world is getting another rowdy Italian supermini in the form of the just-unveiled Abarth 595 Pista.
"Created for young drivers," the 595 Pista boasts 165 horsepower out of its 1.4-liter four-cylinder thanks, in part, to a new oversized Garrett turbo. This puts it in between the base, 145-hp 595 and the 180-horse 595 Competizione. Its 160 pound-feet of torque, meanwhile, can be accessed at just 2,250 rpm, which is sooner than with the older turbocharger. The Pista also gets a Record Monza Active exhaust, Koni rear suspension, and Frequency Selective Damping tech that the automaker says will provide better road-holding, handling, and stability.
Power goes to the front wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters while ventilated brake rotors are used, measuring 284 millimeters up front and 240 mm in the rear. A Sport button alters peak torque as well as steering and throttle calibration. The Pista can be had with flashy neon green exterior accents as well as Sabelt racing-style seats, while a flat-bottom steering wheel, diamond-pattern sport seats, and a seven-inch Uconnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard.
A suffix shared with a lightweight V-8 Ferrari has gotta count for at least a couple of bragging points as well.
With the 595 Pista's unveil coming mere weeks after news broke of the 500's U.S. discontinuation, we can't help but feel like this is FCA's way of punishing us even further for not showing the supermini enough love.
