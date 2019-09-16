Behold the 165-HP Fiat 500 Abarth 595 Pista We Won't Be Getting in the US

While the Fiat 500, Cabrio, and hot Abarth variants will be saying goodbye to the U.S. market come 2020, the rest of the world is getting another rowdy Italian supermini in the form of the just-unveiled Abarth 595 Pista.

"Created for young drivers," the 595 Pista boasts 165 horsepower out of its 1.4-liter four-cylinder thanks, in part, to a new oversized Garrett turbo. This puts it in between the base, 145-hp 595 and the 180-horse 595 Competizione. Its 160 pound-feet of torque, meanwhile, can be accessed at just 2,250 rpm, which is sooner than with the older turbocharger. The Pista also gets a Record Monza Active exhaust, Koni rear suspension, and Frequency Selective Damping tech that the automaker says will provide better road-holding, handling, and stability.