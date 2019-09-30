A New McLaren Supercar Might Have Just Leaked on Instagram

Eleven months ago, McLaren confirmed that its skunkworks division MSO (McLaren Special Operations) was working on a limited-run superpercar codenamed BC-03 (Bespoke Commission 03). There was little in the way of updates on this project until last Thursday, when alleged renderings of the BC-03 and at least one photo thereof surfaced on social media.

Instagram user "supercarpress" uploaded an album of six images, one of a real car and five renderings, that it claims are of the BC-03. Some details of the car photographed match those of the car in the renderings, including the shapes of the rear aerodynamic elements, the front fender, and location of the exhaust exits—although the car photographed lacks the vertical taillights depicted in the renderings. This detail was one of several linking the BC-03 to the Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo Concept, of which the BC-03 was rumored to be a realization.