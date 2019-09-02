MSO Spent 3,000 Hours Impeccably Restoring This 1997 McLaren F1 to Factory Condition

Last year, McLaren Special Operations began its F1 Certification program, an initiative dedicated to restoring, documenting, and preserving McLaren's most iconic road car by the folks that brought it to us in the first place. The program kicked off with the restoration of a Gulf-liveried F1 GTR Longtail that once raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but that was just the beginning. McLaren announced that MSO has completed its second restoration, a 1997 F1 that has been rebuilt to perfection.

Nearly 3,000 hours went into restoring and certifying this car, F1 chassis no. 063. To obtain its coveted certificate of authenticity, 063 was stripped to its bare chassis and immediately had its unique Semi Aniline leather interior reupholstered, trimmed in Woking Grey with red Alcantara accents. After the interior was done, MSO spent 900 hours repainting the F1's body in its original Magnesium Silver finish.

Leaving no stone unturned, MSO completely rebuilt the car's 6.1-liter V-12, finishing it off with a dyno test to make sure the car made its original 618 horsepower on the dot. The car's shocks, hubs, and driveshafts also made a visit to their original manufacturers for a rebuild. "Thorough" doesn't even begin to describe it.

The entire procedure took 18 months and was completed in June. When the owner collected their completely refreshed ride at the McLaren Technology Center, they also received its priceless certificated of authenticity, plus a 3D-scanned scale model of their car and an illustrated book documenting 063's full history.