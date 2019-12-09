The New McLaren 620R Is a 611-HP, $300,000 GT4 Racer for the Streets

Another month, another new McLaren. Appearing to put the "track" in McLaren's Track25 business plan is the 620R: a road-legal version of the firm's 570S GT4 race car. Competition-grade hardware from Woking predictably won't be cheap or very easy to get ahold of as the 620R will be limited to just 350 copies and start at $299,000 apiece. That makes it even rarer than the Senna, which McLaren made 500 of.

The lucky few who do snag one of these will enjoy a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 with an ECU and turbos now freed from racing regulations and calibrated to make 611 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. That's 19 hp more and the same amount of torque as the already-hardcore 600LT, making it the most powerful car in McLaren's Sports Series lineup. It'll hit 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, cover the quarter-mile in 10.4, and reach a top speed of 200 miles per hour.