The New McLaren 620R Is a 611-HP, $300,000 GT4 Racer for the Streets
This makes the Senna look like an everyday grocery getter.
Another month, another new McLaren. Appearing to put the "track" in McLaren's Track25 business plan is the 620R: a road-legal version of the firm's 570S GT4 race car. Competition-grade hardware from Woking predictably won't be cheap or very easy to get ahold of as the 620R will be limited to just 350 copies and start at $299,000 apiece. That makes it even rarer than the Senna, which McLaren made 500 of.
The lucky few who do snag one of these will enjoy a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 with an ECU and turbos now freed from racing regulations and calibrated to make 611 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. That's 19 hp more and the same amount of torque as the already-hardcore 600LT, making it the most powerful car in McLaren's Sports Series lineup. It'll hit 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, cover the quarter-mile in 10.4, and reach a top speed of 200 miles per hour.
McLaren's new 620R retains the GT4 car's two-way manually adjustable coilover dampers that are 13 pounds lighter than the ones found on the regular 570S as well as the racer's adjustable carbon fiber wing, albeit raised 12.5 inches and fitted with a street-compliant third brake light. The big rear spoiler creates up to 408 pounds of downforce depending on the angle at which it's set. The 620R's front bumper, splitter, and hood have also been optimized for airflow and, as a whole, are good for 143 pounds of invisible grip. As for road-holding equipment you can see, the McLaren 620R comes with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires standard but can be optioned with full-on racing slicks for track use.
In case you weren't sold already, North American buyers can configure their cars with a carbon roof and McLaren's Track Telemetry system including three onboard cameras—get this—completely free of charge.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATED2019 McLaren 600LT Spider Review: The British Are Coming, The British Are ComingHeads up, old guard—McLaren is playing for keeps.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 McLaren Elva: An 804-HP, Open-Cockpit Missile For Our Time$1.68 million. 804 horsepower. Eight cylinders. Two turbos. Zero windows.READ NOW
- RELATEDSide-Swiping Your Rental McLaren 720S Can Set You Back Over $70,000If what happens in Vegas involves the cops, casino security, an insurance adjuster, and a follow-up video, you're doin' it wrong.READ NOW
- RELATEDMillion-Dollar McLaren Senna Hypercar Catches Fire During Exhibition at Austrian GPMcLaren confirmed to The Drive that it's currently in contact with the Senna's owner and investigating the cause of the incident.READ NOW
- RELATEDMcLaren Senna GTR: Up Close and Personal With the $1.4M, Downforce-Crazy Race CarWatch an in-depth walkaround of Woking's newest track-slaying beast named after Formula 1 champion Ayrton Senna.READ NOW