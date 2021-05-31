Watch IndyCar Driver Pato O’Ward Rip the McLaren 620R Around Willow Springs, Then Race It to Dinner

The 620R is also equipped with massive carbon-ceramic brakes and a high-performance stainless steel exhaust for maximum noise from its 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8. That noise impresses on the track and at least some bystanders on the street can likely appreciate it. Probably not O'Ward's neighbors, though. They probably hate it.

In any case, it's impressive to see a car go directly from the track onto the street and maintain at least a little utility, even if it's just taking somebody to dinner. Maybe skip the slicks in case it rains, though. That would be a bad time.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com