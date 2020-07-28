McLaren Is Bringing the Classic Gulf Oil Livery Back to Formula 1

Made famous by its appearance on the likes of the Ford GT40 and Porsche 917, and in the Steve McQueen film Le Mans, the Gulf Oil getup is one of racing's most recognizable liveries. The pleasing pairing of aquamarine and orange, of course, also gained notoriety on the winning Can-Am and Formula 1 cars of McLaren, which won over 40 races during its partnership with Gulf. And once again, McLaren will help hoist the Gulf colors to F1, as the two companies announced Tuesday they have inked a multi-year business partnership.

Orchestrated between Gulf Oil International Limited and the McLaren Group at large, the tie-up will see the Gulf logo and colors appear on both McLaren's racing and road cars. This Friday, McLaren's F1 team will reinstate Gulf's presence in the world's premier open-wheel series during practice for the British Grand Prix, displaying Gulf logos on the engine cover and mirrors of its MCL35 F1 car, as well as on the uniforms worn by the drivers and pit crew.