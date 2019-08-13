808-HP 2019 Ford Mustang GT 'Gulf Heritage' Is the Most Expensive New 'Stang You Can Buy

Of course, Brown Lee Ford doesn't try to justify the car's $139,995 price tag with nostalgic branding alone; it brandishes performance worthy of its racing-derived color scheme. Brembo brakes are enclosed in 20-inch alloy wheels, shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Their contact with the pavement is maintained by lowered suspension and downforce generated by functional carbon fiber aero, including a splitter, sills, a diffuser, and a trunk spoiler.

A grille delete increases airflow through the radiator, a necessity for a car generating as much waste heat as this immensely powerful Mustang. Its 5.0-liter V-8 features a huge 3.0-liter supercharger, which gulps air down an upgraded intake and crams it through an air-to-water intercooler, and past upgraded injectors, which meter fuel as directed by a custom dynamometer tune. The result? A massive 808 horsepower and 675 pound-feet of torque, respectively 48 and 50 more than you get from a 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 .

But is with worth paying $140,000 for a Gulf Heritage Mustang when you can likely pay less for the probably lighter, better-handling Mustang Shelby GT500? That all depends on whether you want either a convertible roof or a six-speed manual transmission, both of which Brown Lee Ford offers on its built-to-order Gulf Heritage Mustang, and neither of which are available on the hardtop, automatic-only GT500.

The choice, if you're in the market for a muscle supercar, is yours.