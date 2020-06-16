The last time a Ford Mustang could be had with the legendary Mach 1 package, The Facebook was the hot new thing on college campuses, George W. Bush cruised to re-election and gamers everywhere spent an inordinate amount of time playing Halo 2. That was 2004. Needless to say, it's been too long. Now it's back as the performance bargain of the Mustang range, the Mach 1 is a combination of that esteemed, 5.0-liter Coyote V8, Shelby parts, and track-tuned suspension that will threaten lap records across the globe.

Built on the basis of the Mustang Bullitt, the Mach 1's 5.0-liter V8 shares the McQueen tribute car's intake and exhaust enhancements, which fatten the Coyote V8 up to 480 horsepower. Also, like the Bullitt, the Mach 1's standard transmission is a six-speed manual, though this one's the Tremec 3160 borrowed from the GT350—not the GT's allegedly fragile Getrag MT-82. That's great news.

In the Mach 1, it features automated rev-matching, though if even this simplified three-pedal experience is still a hair too intense, the Mach 1 will also be available with a sharp-shifting, 10-speed automatic, if you need that.