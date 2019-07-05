Watch This 2,000-HP Ford Mustang Decimate the Quarter-Mile in Seven Seconds

The Ford Mustang is undoubtedly a hot topic in the world of drag racing, as clearly exhibited by one of the most recent cars to hit the strip. YouTube's "That Racing Channel" recently caught a heavily built fifth-generation Mustang GT smashing the quarter-mile to smithereens in almost seven seconds.

Brett Lasala owns the green Mustang he dubbed the “Snot Rocket.” Not only did Lasala strip the car to shed weight, he built up the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 to churn out an eye-watering 2,000 crank horsepower, which roughly translates to about 1,675 wheel horsepower. It’s as purpose-built as dragsters can get.

Lasala, however, claims that the Snot Rocket is still road legal, retaining all of the car’s factory body parts, its power windows, glass, and even its air conditioning system.