Quench Your Need for Speed and Buy This 625-HP Ford Mustang GT Camera Car

A Nebraska dealership is selling a modified 2013 Ford Mustang GT that was originally built as a camera car for the 2014 film Need for Speed. Hidden on its website in between nearly every version of Pontiac Trans Am ever made, Restore a Muscle Car has the celebrity Ford up for sale at a price of $34,900.

One quick look at the spec sheet and it’s easy to see that this isn’t just a hollow prop car. The Mustang has been upgraded with a Saleen supercharger, 3.73 rear end, and 14-inch brakes. The 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 puts down 625 horsepower after the mods and, inside, you'll find Corbeau racing seats, a custom roll cage , and a long list of camera mounting equipment.

The ad claims that there is only one of these custom Mustang GTs in existence, and judging from the exterior appearance alone, we’re inclined to believe it. Unfortunately for anyone wanting to use it as a daily driver, some of the mods will make for...an annoying experience. The passenger side front airbag was removed to make room for electronic gear and the rear hatch has been modified. Those changes mean that the airbag and door warning lights are always on, which will make it hard to have the car inspected almost anywhere.

Based on one of the most popular racing video game franchises of all time, the Need for Speed movie debuted in 2014 to less than stellar reviews. One critic for Rotten Tomatoes said “neither fast nor furious, Need for Speed isn’t a car crash. It’s a $66 million pile-up with no survivors.”

This car was the real deal, handling filming duties for some pretty hardcore stunts. Despite being of questionable cinematic quality, the movie had some impressive automotive stuntwork and filming done, plenty of which was handled by this car. The use of actual vehicles instead of CGI and editing was unique in the Michael Bay-style, over-the-top explosions and graphics that dominated the movies when this film came out.