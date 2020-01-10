The Ford Mustang From Bullitt Just Sold For A Record-Breaking $3.7 Million

After months of anticipation, the hammer finally came down on one of the most hotly hyped lots at this year’s Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida: the sale of the 1968 Ford Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in the legendary crime flick Bullitt. The world’s most famous pony car sold to a stunning bid of $3.4 million, making it the most expensive Mustang ever sold.

CNN reports that Mecum Auctions isn't identifying the buyer. And as their story notes, the car's incredible story and survivor status made it difficult to predict a selling price.

According to Mecum Auctions, this example is the sole survivor of two Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 Fastbacks ordered up by Warner Bros. for stunt car duty. Both had 325-horsepower 390 cu in big block V8s and four-on-the-floor manuals. One car saw so much abuse it was declared irreparable and scrapped, while this car remained mostly intact. After filming wrapped up, it was then sold to studio employee, Robert Ross, who used the car as a daily driver and commuter, a historic detail corroborated by the worn Warner Bros. parking sticker that still sits at the bottom-right corner of the windscreen next to the VIN plate.