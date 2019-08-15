McQueen's 1968 Ford Mustang GT From Bullitt Could Become Most Expensive 'Stang Ever

Years after most considered it lost to history, the original Ford Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt is headed to auction. It's in original condition with the factory V-8 under the hood in running shape, and it's expected to become the most expensive Mustang ever sold when it crosses the block in 2020. The 1968 'Stang is one of just two cars that were piloted in the movie by Lt. Frank Bullitt, who was played by the “King of Cool,” McQueen himself. The hero car has spawned a few Ford factory remakes over the years, most notably the 480-horsepower 2019 Mustang GT Bullitt.

Both cars from the film wore Highland Green paint, and this one’s got some beautiful patina from its fifty years in hiding. After filming wrapped, the car was sold off to a private collector and was long thought to be destroyed until it showed up at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last year. Mecum made its auction plans known at Monterey this week by showing off the famous Mustang, housed in a glass shell like the Pope on a trip through Rome. The other car used in filming surfaced in Mexico a while back but had a rebuilt engine and bodywork that was not original to the car. This one still sports its 390-cubic-inch V-8, thanks to the efforts of its owner Bob Kiernan and his son Sean.

