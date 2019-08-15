McQueen's 1968 Ford Mustang GT From Bullitt Could Become Most Expensive 'Stang Ever
Once thought to be long gone, this genuine classic will head to auction in January 2020 with records in its sights.
Years after most considered it lost to history, the original Ford Mustang GT driven by Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt is headed to auction. It's in original condition with the factory V-8 under the hood in running shape, and it's expected to become the most expensive Mustang ever sold when it crosses the block in 2020.
The 1968 'Stang is one of just two cars that were piloted in the movie by Lt. Frank Bullitt, who was played by the “King of Cool,” McQueen himself. The hero car has spawned a few Ford factory remakes over the years, most notably the 480-horsepower 2019 Mustang GT Bullitt.
Both cars from the film wore Highland Green paint, and this one’s got some beautiful patina from its fifty years in hiding.
After filming wrapped, the car was sold off to a private collector and was long thought to be destroyed until it showed up at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last year. Mecum made its auction plans known at Monterey this week by showing off the famous Mustang, housed in a glass shell like the Pope on a trip through Rome.
The other car used in filming surfaced in Mexico a while back but had a rebuilt engine and bodywork that was not original to the car. This one still sports its 390-cubic-inch V-8, thanks to the efforts of its owner Bob Kiernan and his son Sean.
Buyers can pick up a brand-new Bullitt Mustang for around $50,000, but this one will not be so affordable. While there’s no estimated value available yet, there are surely plenty of people willing to pony up big cash for the chance to plant their cheeks in the same bucket that held McQueen while filming the movie.
Mecum says the Mustang will make appearances at automotive events around the country before hitting the auction block at the Mecum Kissimmee 2020 auction in January.
- RELATEDCar Thief Crashes Through Showroom Doors With Ford Mustang Bullitt in Hollywood-Style HeistIt's unclear if the American pony car was Gone in 60 Seconds.READ NOW
- RELATEDSteve McQueen Would Want You to Buy His 1945 Willys Jeep at AuctionThis Jeep probably didn't live a cushy life—much like McQueen himself.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Dealers Now Taking Orders for 480-HP Bullitt MustangSmall tweaks add 20 horsepower to the pony car's already crowded stable, and one can be in your driveway late this summer.READ NOW
- RELATEDFirst 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt Auctions for $300K, 100% of Hammer Price Goes to CharityAll of the money will go to benefit Boys Republic.READ NOW
- RELATEDPower-Sliding the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt: Drifting the Tires Off the New McQueen Muscle CarWhat do you do when you've got a 480-hp retro-inspired muscle car and an open track to play on? Get sideways, of course.READ NOW