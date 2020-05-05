Ford Mustang GT Morphs Into 479-HP Pony Car With New Ford Performance Tune

For those who want Bullitt Mustang power without the Steve McQueen cosplay.

By Chris Tsui
Ford

If you own a late-model Ford Mustang GT, want Bullitt Mustang power, but aren't old enough to know who Steve McQueen is, you're in luck. Ford Performance introduced a power upgrade pack that spices up the V-8 Mustang's engine without breaking the bank.

Available for automatic- and manual-transmission Mustang GTs from model years 2018 to 2020 (i.e. the facelifted models), the pack comes with a cold air intake, upgraded 87 mm throttle body and adapter, as well as software tweaks that apparently enhances the Ford muscle car's throttle response and optimizes the shift mapping on the automatic cars for more performance-oriented driving. 

The net result is 479 horsepower and 448 pound-feet of torque at their respective peaks—or 19 horsepower and 18 pound-feet more than stock. At 2,000 rpm, however, the torque gulf between the upgraded and standard car is a healthy 42 pound-feet, an amount that should make the upgraded Mustang feel even more punchy puttering around town.

Ford Performance

The package is listed to cost $1,275 but that's before installation which you'll probably want to have done by a Ford dealer or certified tech if you want to leave the kit's three-year/36,000-mile warranty intact. For reference, the 2020 Bullitt Mustang starts at $48,900, around $12,000 more than a barebones GT, although to be fair to the Bullitt, it does also come with red Brembo brakes, a Torsen limited-slip differential, more athletic suspension, and a tweaked active exhaust, among other small performance revisions. Plus, that gorgeous green paint probably ain't free.

Full details on the upgrade kit can be found here. No, it won't turn your Mustang into some 1,000-hp monster overnight but for the casual owner looking to dip their toes into the world of "modified" automobiles, this just might be the gateway purchase that leads to a lifelong, tire-smoking habit.

h/t: Car and Driver

