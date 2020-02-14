1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 'Hitman': A 1,000-HP Restomod That Could Murder You
A twin-turbocharged Coyote V-8 should do the trick.
You can now walk into a dealership and leave with a 760-horsepower Mustang or a 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger. And while common sense dictates that not everyone is ready to handle that many ponies, power-hungry maniacs keep scooping these babies up left and right. Now, there's another mega-powerful stallion that folks can sink their teeth in: The 1,000-horsepower Mustang Mach 1 "Hitman" by Classic Recreations.
The company behind the build started with an actual 1969 Mustang Mach 1 body, which was fully restored with Ford's blessing and oversight. The car’s outrageous power comes by way of a twin-turbocharged Ford Coyote V-8 and is routed to the rear wheels via a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox. Stopping force is handled by six-piston Wilwood calipers with slotted and cross-drilled rotors at all four corners.
The braking system can also be tweaked with an adjustable rear proportioning valve, which allows complete control over brake bias. The car's interior was updated with five-point safety harnesses, 200-mph gauges, and a "cosmetic" rollbar—to protect you in case of "cosmetic rollovers," we suppose. The company also offers air conditioning and various custom seat options.
The ‘Stang looks particularly well done, but that’s not surprising when we consider who's backing Classic Restorations’ efforts. The Hitman, a one-off customer car, was produced under a licensing deal with Ford Motor Company that includes other Mustang models like the Boss 302, Boss 429, and Mach 1. Classic Restorations says that, while the Hitman was produced with an original Mustang body, customers can opt for a new body licensed by Ford that comes with one of the automaker's performance crate engines and updated electronics.
Pricing for the company’s 1969-1970 Mustang Mach 1 starts at $169,000, but that’s for a car with the “normal” Coyote engine. Buyers can opt for upgrades, like the Boss 429 crate engine that makes 670 horsepower for $25,000 extra. Armed with 1,000 horsepower, the Hitman was obviously ordered to a higher spec than Classic Restorations’ other cars, so we’d expect the price to be quite a bit steeper as a result. The shop will surely build you one of your own in a similar spec if you so desire, but just know—it'll cost a pretty penny.
