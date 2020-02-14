1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 'Hitman': A 1,000-HP Restomod That Could Murder You

You can now walk into a dealership and leave with a 760-horsepower Mustang or a 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger. And while common sense dictates that not everyone is ready to handle that many ponies, power-hungry maniacs keep scooping these babies up left and right. Now, there's another mega-powerful stallion that folks can sink their teeth in: The 1,000-horsepower Mustang Mach 1 "Hitman" by Classic Recreations.

The company behind the build started with an actual 1969 Mustang Mach 1 body, which was fully restored with Ford's blessing and oversight. The car’s outrageous power comes by way of a twin-turbocharged Ford Coyote V-8 and is routed to the rear wheels via a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox. Stopping force is handled by six-piston Wilwood calipers with slotted and cross-drilled rotors at all four corners.

The braking system can also be tweaked with an adjustable rear proportioning valve, which allows complete control over brake bias. The car's interior was updated with five-point safety harnesses, 200-mph gauges, and a "cosmetic" rollbar—to protect you in case of "cosmetic rollovers," we suppose. The company also offers air conditioning and various custom seat options.