Ohio Ford Dealer at It Again With Budget-Conscious, 1,000-HP, Twin-Turbo Ford Mustang

You may remember us talking about a dealership in Ohio called Lebanon Ford, an automotive merchant and performance shop that specializes in factory Ford cars converted into high horsepower dream builds. Now, the crew at Lebanon is back and is showing off its latest creation to the world: a twin-turbo, RTR-based Ford Mustang pumping out around 1,000 horsepower at the crank.

The car began life as a base Mustang GT, pumping out a respectable 460 horsepower from the factory. Lebanon Ford Performance decided to forego the typical formula for its 800 horsepower build, which largely surrounded the use of a Whipple inverted 3.0-liter supercharger kit. Instead, it raised the limit on the $39,995 price tag, which included a brand new Mustang GT, and the dealership instead opted to go bigger and better.

A 62-millimeter Hellion Sleeper twin-turbo kit was purchased and installed on the car. Off the dyno, the car made around 700 horsepower to the wheels at 10 psi. After some additional upgrades, including an upgraded Ford Racing X-pipe and transition to E85 fuel. A quick boost to 12.5 psi yielded a comfortable 865 horsepower at the wheels with room to grow. The dealership now estimates that the car makes around 1,000 horsepower at the crank—an additional 25 percent over its 800 horsepower kit.