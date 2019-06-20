Tuner-Built Electric Ford Mustang With 5,532 LB-FT of Torque Will Shock at Goodwood
It also costs $381,000.
If there's no stopping the Ford Mustang's drift toward electric power, then why not learn to stop and embrace battery power? That's the attitude behind British startup Charge Cars's decision to stuff 499 first-generation Mustang shells with some of the most potent electric powertrains available.
You're reading that right: these are electric 1960s Mustangs—basically restomods. Before you get all huffy-and-puffy about some STEM majors ruining your favorite classic car, know that all 499 cars Mustangs are constructed around frames built in the 21st century under license from Ford. No ponies were harmed in the making of these machines.
While most electric cars are built with economy in mind, Charge's was constructed to be anything but economical. You can charge its 64-kilowatt-hour battery on a 50-kilowatt feed in under an hour, and you can eke out an estimated 200 miles of range, but efficient driving isn't the point of driving a Mustang, electric or otherwise.
The point of an electric Mustang is to send power to ground—both metaphorically and literally—via a 536-horsepower, quad-motor all-wheel-drive system, whose torque output at the wheels measures a monumental 5,532 pound-feet. That kind of power isn't just good for towing continents around; it'll also rocket from zero to 60 in under four seconds. If the accelerator stays matted for a few more seconds, you'll discover the car's limited top speed of 149 miles per hour.
If you'd rather make your dramatic arrival in a cloud of smoke than at 149 mph, you have that option, because this Mustang's drivetrain is programmed to function in both all- and rear-wheel-drive. Swapping between the modes is as simple as tapping buttons on the car's huge central touchscreen, which is the focal point of its custom interior. You won't need to worry about your carsickness-prone mother ruining the upholstery with a disapproving retch; as the electric acceleration is allegedly smooth and comforting.
When you combine a freshly manufactured retro chassis, a custom interior, and an electric drivetrain that'd make Elon Musk do a waistband tuck, the result is anything but cheap. Charge Cars says its electric Mustangs start at £300,000, which is about $381,000 in Americash. Its price point and workmanship are presumably the reasons why this electric Mustang will make its public debut in the Michelin Supercar Paddock at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
It won't race the event's famous hill climb, but another famous electric performance car will, it's still worth tuning into this year's timed shootout.
- RELATEDGM Could Revive Hummer as Purely Electric Pickup Truck, Off-Road SUV Brand: ReportBecause splashing through mud puddles and tearing up the countryside in an electric off-roader will apparently be a thing in the future.READ NOW
- RELATEDVW Will Offer Eight-Year Battery Warranty on ID Electric Hatchbacks, Promise 70 Percent CapacityVW's upcoming electric cars will also apparently boast up to 340 miles of range.READ NOW
- RELATED1,800-HP Dendrobium D-1 Electric Hypercar Steals the Spotlight at 24 Hours of Le MansGoogle tells us Dendrobium is a type of orchid, but we think it sounds like nausea medicine.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota and Subaru Team Up for Platform Underpinning Battery-Electric CarsFirst fruit of the happy couple's labor will be a common BEV SUV, to appear in the first half of the 2020s, Subaru adds additional weight to Toyota’s and Panasonic’s prismatic and solid-state battery venture.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Ultimate Electric Vehicle Glossary: Every Term You Need to KnowWhat does "electrified" mean, anyway? What does MPGe stand for? What exactly is a kilowatt-hour? You've come to the right place.READ NOW