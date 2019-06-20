Tuner-Built Electric Ford Mustang With 5,532 LB-FT of Torque Will Shock at Goodwood

The point of an electric Mustang is to send power to ground—both metaphorically and literally—via a 536-horsepower, quad-motor all-wheel-drive system, whose torque output at the wheels measures a monumental 5,532 pound-feet. That kind of power isn't just good for towing continents around; it'll also rocket from zero to 60 in under four seconds. If the accelerator stays matted for a few more seconds, you'll discover the car's limited top speed of 149 miles per hour.

While most electric cars are built with economy in mind, Charge's was constructed to be anything but economical. You can charge its 64-kilowatt-hour battery on a 50-kilowatt feed in under an hour, and you can eke out an estimated 200 miles of range, but efficient driving isn't the point of driving a Mustang, electric or otherwise.

If you'd rather make your dramatic arrival in a cloud of smoke than at 149 mph, you have that option, because this Mustang's drivetrain is programmed to function in both all- and rear-wheel-drive. Swapping between the modes is as simple as tapping buttons on the car's huge central touchscreen, which is the focal point of its custom interior. You won't need to worry about your carsickness-prone mother ruining the upholstery with a disapproving retch; as the electric acceleration is allegedly smooth and comforting.

When you combine a freshly manufactured retro chassis, a custom interior, and an electric drivetrain that'd make Elon Musk do a waistband tuck, the result is anything but cheap. Charge Cars says its electric Mustangs start at £300,000, which is about $381,000 in Americash. Its price point and workmanship are presumably the reasons why this electric Mustang will make its public debut in the Michelin Supercar Paddock at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It won't race the event's famous hill climb, but another famous electric performance car will, it's still worth tuning into this year's timed shootout.