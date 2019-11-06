Ford Mustang Lithium Is a 900-HP Electric Pony Car With a Six-Speed Manual

While the Mustang-inspired "Mach E" electric crossover reveal is still a couple of weeks away, Ford just upped the ante by revealing an actual electric Mustang. On display on this week's SEMA show in Las Vegas is the Ford Mustang Lithium, a 900-horsepower all-electric pony car with—get this—a manual transmission.

Built in collaboration with heat management supplier Webasto, this one-off electric prototype is good for 1,000 pound-feet of instantaneous torque thanks to its 800-volt battery system. That's double the voltage of most production EVs on the market today. Further setting it apart from most electric cars is the presence of a manual freaking gearbox.