Listen to the Fake Engine Noise the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Pumps Into the Cabin
If that doesn't make you giggle, then the instant acceleration will.
To add to all the controversy the new Ford Mustang Mach-E is facing for its divisive design and nameplate, the Blue Oval has fitted its first mass-market EV with a system that augments engine noise by pumping artificial exhaust notes into the crossover's cabin. Whether you love or hate the idea, it's all in efforts to bolster the crossover's sporty themes and make it more of a driver's car.
Take a quick listen to this video posted by Electrek below:
Because Ford added the Mustang name to a vehicle that doesn’t really make any Mustang noises, the automaker had to come up with a way to inject some muscle car flavor. In order to create a soundtrack for the Mach-E, the company worked with a team of sound engineers to combine a futuristic tone with that of a classic muscle car. It’s not quite a full-on imitation of a V-8, but there are hints of the classic rumble underneath.
Purists are already up in arms over the Mustang Mach-E, so we’re sure to hear more about how misleading and blasphemous the fake sounds are. Unlike the name, though, the sounds may be configurable. In the Mach-E’s “Whisper” and “Engage” driving modes, the noise is much less obvious, and an option to remove them altogether could be available. We've reached out to Ford for clarification and will update this article with the manufacturer's response.
Ford also reworked other common sounds, from the seatbelt warning to the headlight alerts to make them more fitting for the company’s futuristic EV.
This concept isn't new to the Mach-E; in fact, several gas-powered models have even used artificial engine noises in the past. It's becoming a much more common practice in the world of EVs as the Porsche Taycan also uses its interior speakers to pump augmented “exhaust” notes into the cabin under acceleration. It may not be for everyone, but you might want to get used to
seeing hearing it
h/t: Road & Track
