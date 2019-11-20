There's Now an Official Petition to Change the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E's Name

"The Ford Mustang Mach-E should have the Mustang name and logo removed from it," says the petition's founder, automotive journalist, and author of Mustang by Design Jimmy Dinsmore. "It goes against the essence of what Mustang stands for in automotive history. It's insulting to the tens of thousands of Mustang enthusiasts who love the Pony Car and support Ford."

It's no secret that Ford has kicked the hive by naming its shiny new electric crossover the Mustang Mach-E . Read comments online about the car, if you dare, and you'll find them littered with complaints about how off-brand an E-CUV is for the Mustang nameplate. Some Mustang diehards are so incensed that they've launched a Change.org petition aimed at Ford with a simple goal: Get the Mustang Mach-E's name changed.

The petition has attracted 897 online signatures since launch and numerous comments, most of which are in favor of a name switch.

"Rename it the 'Taurus' or something else," says one commenter. "The Mustang appellation is sacrosanct and should never be diluted and applied elsewhere."

Of course, it isn't just highly unlikely that Ford will do anything about its new baby, but practically impossible. While we think the Thunderbird (or Probe) badges might've been better suited to Ford's first mass-produced electric model, it goes without saying that its naming scheme has generated a lot of buzz and that's typically a good thing.

Remember, any press is good press—or so the saying goes.