There's Now an Official Petition to Change the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E's Name
Well someone's just a bit upset.
It's no secret that Ford has kicked the hive by naming its shiny new electric crossover the Mustang Mach-E. Read comments online about the car, if you dare, and you'll find them littered with complaints about how off-brand an E-CUV is for the Mustang nameplate. Some Mustang diehards are so incensed that they've launched a Change.org petition aimed at Ford with a simple goal: Get the Mustang Mach-E's name changed.
"The Ford Mustang Mach-E should have the Mustang name and logo removed from it," says the petition's founder, automotive journalist, and author of Mustang by Design Jimmy Dinsmore. "It goes against the essence of what Mustang stands for in automotive history. It's insulting to the tens of thousands of Mustang enthusiasts who love the Pony Car and support Ford."
The petition has attracted 897 online signatures since launch and numerous comments, most of which are in favor of a name switch.
"Rename it the 'Taurus' or something else," says one commenter. "The Mustang appellation is sacrosanct and should never be diluted and applied elsewhere."
Of course, it isn't just highly unlikely that Ford will do anything about its new baby, but practically impossible. While we think the Thunderbird (or Probe) badges might've been better suited to Ford's first mass-produced electric model, it goes without saying that its naming scheme has generated a lot of buzz and that's typically a good thing.
Remember, any press is good press—or so the saying goes.
- RELATEDThe All-Electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV Is HereFord's betting on a horse to connect aging pony car buyers to younger EV buyers, and everyone in between.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is How the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Differs From the Other ModelsFord's new electric crossover is closer to Stacy than her mom, but it's still got something going on.READ NOW
- RELATEDListen to the Fake Engine Noise the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Pumps Into the CabinIf that doesn't make you giggle, then the instant acceleration will.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen ID. Space Vizzion Concept Dazzles at LA's Petersen Automotive MuseumIts seats are made from apple juice.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Hits Peak Boomer With New Gold Rush PaintYou guys ready to rock 'n roll?READ NOW