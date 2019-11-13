Recharged Ford Probe Is the Quirkiest Electric Car Conversion Yet

While the Probatron may look too low to be comfortable enough for a 50-mile drive, this is down to the air suspension's slammed-while-parked height setting, which helps wedge its modified Volkswagen Scirocco wheels-—which look a lot like Model S rollers—into its fenders. Other ride height and stiffness settings prevent the now rear-heavy Probatron from bottoming out and allow it to stand on its tippy-toes while fording speed bumps to avoid damaging its body kit.

With how maligned the Probe was by American Ford fanatics, it's nice to see at least someone out there appreciates what was never a bad-looking car, and by no accounts we've found, a bad-driving one at that. With Killick eyeing upgrades to a Tesla battery pack and a 118-horsepower, 173-torque Netgain Hyper9 AC motor in the future, we'll be glad to see his build progress via his blog and Facebook page as technology improves. May the Probatron go where no Probe has gone before.